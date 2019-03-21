Huddersfield and Aaron Mooy to welcome cancer sufferer

Bella, a seven-year-old girl from the USA, counts Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy as an inspiration

A seven-year-old girl from Dallas who is suffering from cancer is flying to Huddersfield to meet Aaron Mooy, who has been one of her inspirations as she battles the disease.

Bella, who has Medulloblastoma, a form of brain cancer in children, began supporting Mooy after noticing him playing for Australia during last summer's World Cup.

She was drawn to Mooy, who shaves his head, after she lost her hair during her treatment. Bella's parents have since bought her a Huddersfield kit with 'Mooy 10' on the back.

Huddersfield and Mooy became aware of Bella's fight after seeing an Instagram post, and have invited her and her father to travel to the John Smith's Stadium to meet the midfielder and watch the game against Leicester live on April 6.

Bella's mother Lauren said: "During her radiation treatment, Bella watched the World Cup and saw Aaron Mooy playing. She had recently lost her hair due to treatment and was excited to see a player who looked like her.

"Her treatment has been going well so far and we hope we are at the end of it now. We're just waiting for her immune system to recover.

"Her and her twin are Christmas Day babies and we hope that by their seventh birthday we can be back to some sense of normality.

"She is a pretty normal little girl who had some very hard circumstances thrown at her, but she has such an amazing spirit, she has met all of these challenges with a smile on her face."