Huddersfield manager Jan Siewert says Leicester defeat 'hard to take'

2:28 Huddersfield boss Jan Siewert admits it was tough to watch his side suffer a 4-1 defeat against Leicester having already had their relegation confirmed Huddersfield boss Jan Siewert admits it was tough to watch his side suffer a 4-1 defeat against Leicester having already had their relegation confirmed

Jan Siewert says Huddersfield's 4-1 defeat to Leicester is "hard to take" and believes his already-relegated side deserved more.

Aaron Mooy scored the hosts' only goal of the game when he converted from the spot in the 52nd minute, which was Huddersfield's first penalty of the season - they had not been awarded one since February 2018.

But that is where their luck ran out as Leicester won by a comprehensive margin, although manager Siewert does not believe it reflected the Terriers' performance.

"First of all, big credit to Leicester because they performed very well today and they were much more clinical than we were," he told Sky Sports.

"It would be easier if the opponent runs us ragged but that is not the case. It is more that technically, we have the solutions and ideas but at the end, it is about the quality, scoring goals and defending them.

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

"The player always react to it. Today, after half-time when I told them what we changed, they went for it, then Aaron Mooy scored and it came out of the things which we had spoken about at half-time. So I see that they are reacting but at the end, it is a bit of a disappointment and after such a hard week for us mentally, I think it is also hard to take for the boys.

"It definitely felt different [after being relegated last weekend]. This is a big thing which I can learn, the players who have been relegated are disappointed and still, they gave a performance where we could have done something better.

"We had the possibilities to score and they went for it, but in the end, I feel sorry for them that it didn't happen."

Tottenham vs Huddsf'ld Live on

Siewert will now be preparing his side for life back in the Sky Bet Championship and says he will be running the rule over his players for the remainder of the season.

"We have to go through each player that is in the squad at the moment and we have to look at everyone. This is very important for me for next season," he said.

"Of course, they are big decisions but this is what I'm paid for and I have to look at each player who is in the squad. This is a big thing for me."