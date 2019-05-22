Huddersfield man banned for three years for 'despicable' Anfield incident

A Huddersfield man has been issued with a Football Banning Order following a "despicable" incident at Anfield Stadium in April, Merseyside Police have confirmed.

During Liverpool's match against Huddersfield Town on Friday, April 26, a report was received of abuse being directed at a Liverpool player.

John Brook, 54, from Huddersfield was detained, arrested and charged with a racially/religiously aggravated public order offence.

Brook appeared on Friday, May 17 at South Sefton Magistrates' Court in Bootle, and was issued with a three-year Football Banning Order and fined. He will be prohibited from attending any organised sporting event.

Match commander, superintendent Paul White, said: "This was a despicable incident in which Brook verbally abused a player. Harassment, including that which is racially or religiously aggravated, will not be tolerated by police and we are doing all we can to eradicate such behaviour from sporting events and ensure those responsible are strongly punished.

"Spectators and participants at public events should not have to tolerate any form of hate crime, which often leaves families and young people fearful.

"We work closely with management and staff from Liverpool FC and all our football teams, and this outcome was made possible by the diligence of officers and stewards on duty at this game.

"I would also like to warn anyone thinking about engaging in this type of behaviour that we will pursue all such incidents until offenders are brought to justice. It is vital that anyone who witnesses such offences reports them to stewards or the police immediately, and we can take the necessary action."