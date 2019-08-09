Huddersfield in advanced talks to sign free agent Fraizer Campbell

Fraizer Campbell is set to join Huddersfield

Fraizer Campbell is in advanced talks to sign for Huddersfield.

The 31-year-old striker is a free agent after leaving Hull at the end of last season.

West Brom and Middlesbrough have also been interested in the former Manchester United man - but the former signed Charlie Austin from Southampton on Deadline Day.

The Terriers are set to sign Campbell with doubts over the future of striker Steve Mounie, who is a target for clubs in Europe, where the transfer window remains open until the end of the month.

Campbell scored 18 Championship goals across two seasons at Hull after a 2017 switch from Crystal Palace, where he had struggled for first-team games and scored only eight Premier League goals in three years at the club.

While at United, Campbell spent time on loan at Antwerp, Hull and Tottenham before a permanent move to Sunderland in 2009 and then played for Cardiff until joining Palace.

