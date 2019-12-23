Huddersfield's team of the decade

Karlan Grant is part of the Huddersfield team of the decade

We asked fans from all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs to pick their teams of the decade.

Here, Huddersfield fan Richard Kosmala from And He Takes That Chance Podcast gives us his selection.

Goalkeeper: Alex Smithies

Smithies came through our academy and was the hero of the 2012 play-off final win against Sheffield United - saving two penalties and scoring the crucial 11th.

Right-back: Tommy Smith

Smith made 200 appearances for the club and was a key figure at right back in our 2016/17 promotion season. Was made captain in our first Premier League season.

Centre-back: Peter Clarke

A no-nonsense centre-back whose iconic walk to the Wembley royal box before lifting the play-off trophy in 2012 - after a string of heartbreaking play-off losses in previous years - will be remembered forever.

Centre-back: Christopher Schindler

A Rolls Royce of a centre half who scored the winning penalty against Reading at Wembley in 2017 to rubber stamp his credentials as a Huddersfield Town legend.

Left-back: Chris Lowe

Ultra-cool German left-back Lowe always seemed to be in the right place at the right time. An incredible free transfer - maybe the club's best ever.

Central midfield: Aaron Mooy

The best midfielder I've ever seen at Town by some distance. Ran many a game with his passing and always seemed to find space despite not being the quickest. Knew where the net was too.

Central midfield: Jonathan Hogg

What a signing from Watford. He's here, there and everywhere sing the crowd and that says it all. An old-school midfielder who loves a tackle and a player you want in the trenches with you.

Central midfield: Adam Clayton

Player of the season in 2013/14. Could boss a game in the same way Mooy did. Famous for his knee slide in front of a fuming Neil Warnock after a scoring a penalty against Leeds.

Right midfield: Karlan Grant

He's electric. Signed from Charlton Athletic for an obscene £2m. Can play both wide and in the middle and in our disastrous Premier League season, shone. He will be back there soon.

Left-midfield: Anthony Pilkington

The flying wingman signed from Stockport and could play central striker as well. A very exciting player who had a wand of a left foot. Went on to play in the Premier League with Norwich and Cardiff.

Striker: Jordan Rhodes

Rhodes was a goal machine for the Terriers. A fox in the box. He stayed with us when he could have left to get us into the Championship. Signed for £900k and left for £9m. Enough said.