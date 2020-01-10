Arsenal loan Emile Smith Rowe to Huddersfield until end of season

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has joined Huddersfield on loan

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has joined Huddersfield on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old has made six appearances for the Gunners across the Europa League, Carabao Cup and Premier League this campaign.

Smith Rowe will aim for regular first-team football at the John Smith's Stadium in another loan move following last season's temporary switch to RB Leipzig, where he played three times.

📝 #htafc have completed the signing of @emilesmithrowe on loan from @Arsenal for the rest of the 2019/20 @SkyBetChamp season!



🗣️ Danny Cowley: “Emile will give us the creative link that we’ve been missing."https://t.co/qC7Ide0Lp5 — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) January 10, 2020

Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley told the club's official website: "We're delighted to complete the loan move to bring Emile to the club, as it's the culmination of an ongoing process that began in early November.

"Nicky and I spent a week at Arsenal in the summer and Emile is a player that we know well. We've got some good relationships with the club and we're very appreciative of them loaning us one of their very best young players.

"Emile will give us the creative link that we've been missing. He can play in a range of attacking positions and he can speed up our play. We're really looking forward to working with him."



How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.