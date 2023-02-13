Neil Warnock: Former Cardiff City boss steps out of retirement aged 74 to become Huddersfield manager

Neil Warnock has made a sensational return to management at Huddersfield Town after retiring just 10 months ago.

Warnock confirmed his retirement from football last April during Soccer Saturday having last managed Championship side Middlesbrough, who he left in November 2021.

But after 42 years in management and 16 clubs, the 74-year-old has returned to the dugout at troubled Huddersfield to lead their survival battle.

The Terriers sit second bottom, one point from safety and travel to Stoke on Wednesday night. Interim head coach Narcis Pelach will take charge of the fixture before returning to his previous role as coach under Warnock, who will also be assisted by Huddersfield's former striker Ronnie Jepson.

Warnock returns to the club having first managed them in 1993, winning the Second Division play-offs two years later.

In total, Warnock has managed more than 1,600 games across his managerial career, winning a record eight Football League promotions and leading Sheffield United, Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff to the Premier League. He also holds the record for the most games managed in English professional football.

Warnock had been in discussions with a number of clubs following his departure from Middlesbrough, but was unsure about dropping divisions after managing for the past two decades in the top two leagues of English football.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

