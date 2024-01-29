Huddersfield Town: Darren Moore sacked as manager after just four months in charge

Darren Moore has been sacked by Huddersfield after just four months in charge.

Huddersfield sit 21st in the Championship, three points above the relegation zone, with Moore leading the club to just three wins in the league since his appointment.

Moore, 49, who led Sheffield Wednesday to promotion to the Championship last season, took over from Neil Warnock at the John Smith's Stadium in September.

The decision comes after Huddersfield, who are winless in their last six matches in all competitions, were denied victory at fellow strugglers QPR when Kenneth Paal's late equaliser secured the hosts a valuable point.

Huddersfield's statement read: "Darren Moore has been relieved of his duties as Huddersfield Town manager.

"This decision was taken after our Sky Bet Championship draw at Queens Park Rangers on Sunday, which took Moore's record as Town manager to three wins, 11 draws and nine defeats in all competitions."

Huddersfield owner and chairman Kevin Nagle told the club's website: "We have to make this decision to give us the best chance of maintaining our Sky Bet Championship status come the end of the season.

"Darren is a fantastic man, and he has worked tirelessly since taking the job back in September. I know I speak for everyone at the club in wishing him the very best for the future.

"We appointed Darren on the strength of his credentials as a manager, but it is now clear that this has not worked as we envisaged and hoped.

"There have absolutely been mitigating circumstances, such as the high number of injuries that Darren has had to cope with, but we have still not seen enough on the pitch in terms of results or the direction of travel in playing style and performances.

"I believe that our current squad is capable of more, particularly on the back of the work we have carried out in this transfer window, and we're quickly moving to identify the right person to lead them through a crucial period of the season. We hope to make that managerial appointment soon."

Moore's final post-match interview... Speaking to Sky Sports after Huddersfield's 1-1 draw with QPR, Darren Moore said:



"We set our stall out to come and win the game and even our subs were to win the game. So when you get a goal in the latter part of the game you hope to win. I don't remember Lee Nicholls having to make any saves.



"The players are a wonderful group to work with. They're honest and committed to the job. We need to keep looking onwards and upwards.



"Hopefully [the chairman] saw the performance, that we were committed and should have won the game today."

Moore led Sheffield Wednesday to League One play-off final glory last May, with Josh Windass scoring a dramatic extra-time winner against Barnsley. It capped a remarkable campaign which saw the club rack up 96 points and then pull off a stunning fightback from 4-0 behind in their play-off semi-final with Peterborough.

However, three weeks after their Wembley triumph, Moore left the club by mutual consent in June. He made a quick return to management but has now left two clubs in less than a year.

