Glenn Murray says Brighton 'got away with one' in Southampton draw

Glenn Murray admitted Brighton "got away with one" after recovering from a "very poor" first-half display to draw 2-2 at Southampton on Monday.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's superb strike put Saints ahead in the 35th minute and Danny Ings added a second from the penalty spot in the 65th minute.

Brighton had been slack in the first half but improved after the break and managed to snatch a point thanks to a Shane Duffy header and a 91st-minute penalty from Murray.

"After the way we performed in the first half we got away with one, we were very poor," Murray told Sky Sports. "Second half it was a different game, we put them under pressure and thankfully got our reward in the end.

"We were disappointed with the way we played in the first half and I think you saw a considerable difference in the second half."

It is the second game in a row that Brighton have fought back from 2-0 down to claim a draw and also their first away point of the season.

The Seagulls have still only won twice on the road since the start of last season, and Murray said: "It took us a while to believe last year and we managed to get our home form right and we have started in that vein this year. It's about putting our away form right and hopefully climbing the table higher than last year."

Brighton manager Chris Hughton was pleased with the fightback from his side, but added: "We have had to react to a scoreline and conceding goals and certainly I would prefer it the other way round as we have shown enough to take leads and hold onto leads.

"It's a second game on the spin where we have come back from 2-0 and you have to look at the character in the team but also some of the frailties that allowed us to get into that position in the first place.

"From our second-half performance we deserved to get something from the game. The level of performance was better, and we have had really good periods away from home, but it's about getting results."