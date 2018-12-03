Security to be stepped up at Amex Stadium for Brighton vs Crystal Palace

There will be increased security at the Amex on Tuesday.

Security will be stepped up at the Amex Stadium ahead of Brighton’s match against Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

There will be an increased police presence around the ground, in the city and in towns nearby. Although security inside the stadium is the club's responsibility.

There is a fierce rivalry between the two sets of fans and there have been clashes in the past.

However, this time last year Sussex police were forced to apologise to both Brighton and Crystal Palace and both sets of fans for wrongly claiming weapons were found at the Amex Stadium. It later emerged that wasn't the case.

Crystal Palace fans subsequently lodged a complaint to Sussex Police over their treatment on that night.