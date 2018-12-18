Brighton defender Leon Balogun signs up to Common Goal movement

Brighton defender Leon Balogun has become the seventh Premier League player to join the Common Goal movement.

The Nigeria international joins Juan Mata, Kasper Schmeichel and Seagulls team-mate Bruno in pledging one per cent of his salary to the cause, which funds football-based social organisations around the world.

Balogun, 30, said: "As football players, we enjoy a high place in society and we have a very important role to play because of this.

"Joining Common Goal gives me the opportunity to actively help and support people in their communities and open up doors to a better life."

Balogun is the 68th footballer to commit to Common Goal, which has raised more than £750,000 in under 18 months.