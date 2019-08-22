Graham Potter says Alireza Jahanbakhsh remains in his Brighton plans

Alireza Jahanbakhsh was not named in Brighton's first two Premier League match day squads under Graham Potter

Brighton head coach Graham Potter insists £17m winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh still features in his plans this season.

Iran international Jahanbakhsh arrived at the Amex last summer on a five-year deal for a then club-record fee, but has not featured in Potter's first two squads in the Premier League this season.

Brighton signed striker Neal Maupay for around £20m this summer to add another attacking option alongside Glenn Murray, Jurgen Locadia, Florin Andone and Jose Izquierdo - but Potter says Jahanbakhsh has a role to play.

Asked if the 26-year-old can have an impact in this campaign, Potter said: "Yeah, I do. He's a bit unfortunate not to be in the 18.

"He's a player that can be close to the 11 but out of the 18, if that makes sense, because I think he can play in any one of those front positions but also as a wing-back, on the right side, he's been working with that as well.

Jahanbakhsh has made 24 appearances for Brighton since joining from AZ Alkmaar

"But how he's worked every day has been perfect. He does his best and is ready to help the team."

The Premier League transfer window closed earlier this month, but European clubs can still strengthen their squads.

Potter does not expect any outgoings from his squad before the majority of the European transfer windows close on September 2.

"I don't anticipate that," he added.

"Of course, while it's open you never know, you can't tell. But I wouldn't have thought so."

Potter is unbeaten after his first two competitive matches in charge, beating Watford in their season opener and then drawing against West Ham last weekend.

0:37 Brighton manager Graham Potter says he has good memories playing for Southampton despite making just eight league appearances for them. Brighton manager Graham Potter says he has good memories playing for Southampton despite making just eight league appearances for them.

The former Swansea boss does not agree with the assertion that Saturday's visitors to the Amex - Southampton - will be their easiest match so far this season, with Ralph Hasenhuttl's side yet to pick up a point.

"Unfortunately on paper it is different to the reality of the Premier League," Potter said. "That is why we love it so much.

"I think it will be our toughest game so far at the weekend because of how Southampton are and how they play.

"I am really impressed with how they are, how they play, what they have done, what they bring and how they try to play football. For us, we are still at the stage where every single game is a big, big fight for us to take the points.

"We don't think too much about what is predicted to happen or on paper what should happen. It's another Premier League game [and] we have to focus on it as an opportunity to win.

"But we know also that the teams playing against us can beat us. We have to go in with that humility and try our best."