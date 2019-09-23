Premier League Brighton leading way for fan inclusion

3:03 Brighton are in a class of their own when welcoming supporters with extra needs. Two fans at the Amex had a day to remember... Brighton are in a class of their own when welcoming supporters with extra needs. Two fans at the Amex had a day to remember...

As part of National Inclusion Week, Sky Sports News followed Brighton & Hove Albion fans George and Jack Holloway-Bartle for their matchday experience at the Amex in Falmer. George is a wheelchair user and both him and his brother Jack are autistic.

Watching Brighton is a huge part of George's life and taking part in sport has helped him day-to-day. "I have trouble walking around the stadium. My wheelchair is so useful to me and means a lot. The stadium is fantastic and the staff are brilliant. Just being at the games helps me, the atmosphere is just brilliant."

At the Amex, there are wider corridors and lifts to allow for wheelchair access. Brighton's official charity, Albion in the Community, held a fundraiser for George back in 2015 so he could get a wheelchair of his own.

George added, "They've done brilliantly, they've done really good. Donating that chair to me was great."

George's father Matthew Bartle takes him and younger brother Jack to Brighton's home matches.

"I takes quite a bit of time to get the boys ready for a game because they both have additional needs. With my youngest Jack, he gets a lot of anxiety and needs a calm environment for a period of time leading up to leave.

"Once we get there we have a disabled parking space inside the ground. There's also a lift to get us up to the viewing area where George and Jack sit, it's fantastic.

"The club has got the balance right. Between having the right facilities and making people feel included. They're not segregated and feel part of the team. For me as a parent that's really important."

Staff are the stadium are specially trained to assist supporters who don't have visual needs. Millie Crowhurst is Brighton & Hove Albion's disability liaison officer and wants to make every fan feel included.

"Within the ground we've got a hidden disability wristband scheme for our supporters that need it. They can show this wristband to any member of security or steward and they will help.

"All staff receive special training for this. We've also got an inclusion room. We're the first in the Premier League to have this. It's for supporters who may struggle to sit in the main stadium to start with."