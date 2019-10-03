Brighton manager Graham Potter defends Mauricio Pochettino calling him a 'top manager'

0:29 Brighton manager Graham Potter defends Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino in the wake of their Champions League thrashing against Bayern Munich Brighton manager Graham Potter defends Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino in the wake of their Champions League thrashing against Bayern Munich

Brighton manager Graham Potter says he has the highest respect for "top manager" Mauricio Pochettino ahead of Saturday's game between the two teams.

Tottenham slumped to a 7-2 defeat against German champions Bayern Munich on Tuesday, leading to speculation this could be Pochettino's last season in charge of the club.

However, Potter has leapt to the support of his Premier League counterpart, claiming the Argentinian has excelled during his time in England.

"It was a disappointing result for them against a top team that were very clinical on the night," Potter said. "But If they were as clinical as Bayern they could have been 3-0 up in the game.

"Mauricio Pochettino is a top manager. What he's done at that club I have the utmost respect for.

"He's competed at the top of the league, not with the same resources but still in the top four above big teams. [They were] Champions League finalists - he's done a wonderful job."

Graham Potter's Brighton team have not won in the Premier League since the opening weekend

The Seagulls sit in 16th place in the Premier League after two successive losses, failing to register a win since beating Watford 3-0 in their opening game of the season.

Potter believes they have deserved more from their performances, although he acknowledges the results have not been good enough.

"We were disappointed [after the 2-0 defeat] against Chelsea. We didn't play to the level we can," he said.

"I am [confident the results will come]. Every game brings its own dimension but the challenge for us is to keep the level of performance consistent, and as a result of that you hope you can get the results.

"What we do is the only thing we can control."

'Harry Kane up there with the best in the world'

Potter is focusing solely on Brighton, but in facing Spurs striker Harry Kane he believes they are coming up against one of the best in the world.

Tottenham forward Harry Kane has scored five Premier League goals this season

He said: "[Kane is] the perfect role model on and off the pitch. His development has been incredible and he's up there with the best strikers in European football and captain of his country.

"That resilience as well to keep going and believe in himself. People always focus on the success with these top players, but there's always setbacks on the way and moments they have to get through - so credit to him."

Potter will turn to summer-signing Adam Webster in an attempt to stop the two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner.

"He came into the group a bit late but he's settled really well," Potter said.

"He's had to be patient but he got his opportunity away at Manchester City - not the best environment to go into making your debut - but he did it really well.

"We gave him a lot of responsibility playing it out of the back which he dealt with fantastically. He's getting better all the time and we're excited about him."