Graham Potter urges Brighton players to bounce back from late goal last weekend

0:57 Graham Potter expects Everton to provide a tough test, despite their poor start to the season Graham Potter expects Everton to provide a tough test, despite their poor start to the season

Graham Potter has urged his players to channel the anger they feel after Aston Villa's late winner last weekend when they face Everton on Saturday.

Matt Targett's 94th-minute goal saw the West Midlands club come away with all three points, despite Brighton taking the lead at Villa Park.

Potter, who saw midfielder Aaron Mooy sent off with his side 1-0 ahead, wants his players to bounce back from that defeat as they look for victory back on the south coast.

He said: "We've got a feeling of frustration and anger, if you like, as to how the game was last week. We need to channel that in the right way to respond.

"Of course they are disappointed. It was a tough one for us to take because of the nature of it. But you haven't got too much time to feel sorry for yourself.

Matt Targett celebrates his late goal last weekend

"We have to focus on the things we did quite well and also things we can improve. That's what we've been doing this week.

"It's the same approach regardless of the result. I don't think you can bask in glory all week if you've won and, similarly, it's not the end of the world if you've lost."

The visitors to the Amex Stadium on Saturday are Everton who, despite winning their first game in four matches last weekend, still sit firmly in the bottom half of the Premier League.

However, Potter believes the Toffees' 2-0 win against West Ham in their previous game will give their top players confidence to improve on their shaky start to the campaign.

Everton have struggled this season, winning just three games in the league

"It's going to be a really tough game against a team with really good quality," Potter said.

"They've had a bad time in terms of results, probably results that they could have got more if you look at the performances. They were probably a bit unfortunate to not get wins earlier.

"They ended up with a dominant performance against West Ham, I think they clearly deserved to win the game and deserved to win by more.

"When you've gone through that sticky period and you get your win, it's a good feeling. So they'll be coming in a good moment.

"They've got good players, they've invested, and they want to be at the top end of the table."