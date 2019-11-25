Brighton among clubs keen on Norway youth star Emil Bohinen

Emil Bohinen is on Brighton's radar

Brighton are among a number of Premier League clubs keen on Norway youngster Emil Bohinen.

The 20-year-old winger, who plays for Stabaek JF in the Norwegian top flight, is considered one of the country's brightest prospects.

He has scored four goals in 28 appearances in the Eliteserien this season, as well as providing six assists and two more in the Norwegian cup.

Emil Bohinen has nine caps and a goal for Norway's U21s

Bohinen - a product of the Stabaek academy and the son of former Nottingham Forest midfielder Lars - has almost 50 senior appearances to his name.

He also has nine caps and a goal for Norway's U21s, having represented his country at every youth level since U16s.

Brighton are not expected to be busy in the January window but are open to adding promising young talent to Graham Potter's squad if they can.

They previously signed a youngster from Norway in 19-year-old centre-back Leo Ostigard, who joined from Molde and is currently on loan at St Pauli in the German second division.