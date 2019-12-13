Graham Potter predicts 'lively' Crystal Palace vs Brighton clash

1:01 Graham Potter says he is reminded of how important the Crystal Palace vs Brighton derby is 'pretty much every day' Graham Potter says he is reminded of how important the Crystal Palace vs Brighton derby is 'pretty much every day'

Brighton boss Graham Potter is expecting a "lively game" against fierce rivals Crystal Palace when the sides meet on Monday Night Football.

Potter takes charge of his first A23 derby - live on Sky Sports Premier League - and revealed that he has "been told how big this game is for the fans, pretty much every day".

The Seagulls, who recorded an impressive 2-1 victory over Arsenal before a 2-2 draw with Wolves, meet a Palace side who are three points better off, following a 0-0 stalemate with bottom-club Watford last time out.

Ahead of Monday's meeting at Selhurst Park, Potter was full of praise for Roy Hodgson's team, revealed that striker Aaron Connolly could return from injury and said his side would "relish" the occasion.

"I'm sure it will be a lively game under the lights, and on television," Potter said.

"It's an atmosphere we'll relish and the players know what it means to the supporters. I've been told how big this game is for the fans - pretty much every day.

"We're pretty much as we were ahead of Monday night. No new [injury] problems. Aaron Connolly is someone we'll be waiting on and will make a decision with nearer the game. Solly March will be more end of December or January.

Aaron Connolly could be set to feature against Crystal Palace

"Crystal Palace are well-organised, Roy Hodgson is an experienced coach who talks a lot of sense. They have a good points tally and a good clarity of what they're trying to do.

"Roy has built a career through different experiences. He's looked for new chapters in his life both on and off the field and he has a clear idea of what he wants to do. He talks a lot of sense and is a great football guy."