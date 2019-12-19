Graham Potter: Brighton’s style will bring goals

0:42 Brighton head coach Graham Potter believes the goals will come under his possession-based style Brighton head coach Graham Potter believes the goals will come under his possession-based style

Brighton head coach Graham Potter believes his side are on the right track in turning their possession-based style into more goals.

The Seagulls are unbeaten in their last three matches and sit 13th in the Premier League table ahead of hosting high-flying Sheffield United on Saturday.

However, Brighton are sixth in the table for Premier League touches this season (12,059), with only Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Leicester and Tottenham ahead of them.

The key is clearly to turn that sort of statistics into more goals - they have scored 21 in the league from 17 matches so far - but Potter believes his side should not fixate on just possession to find a winning formula.

"The amount of possession isn't the important thing, it's what you do with it," he said.

"The aim of the game is to score one more goal than the opposition so the reality is that whatever style you choose, you've got to make it work.

"Our style is our choice and we've been making steps, but of course we can still improve."

Time will help develop identity

Potter only joined Brighton in the summer from Swansea and, although he is still only seven months into the role, he signed a further two-year extension last month.

There is no doubt in his mind that more time together will only help the "collective understanding" at the club.

He added: "For us, we're not quite at that level and haven't quite got that understanding by having that collective time together yet.

"But we're on that path to try to get that identity and clarity in terms of way of playing."