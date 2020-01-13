Brighton News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan to donate almost £15,000 to Australia bushfire relief efforts

Ryan says he would donate $500 for every Premier League save

Last Updated: 13/01/20 8:45am

Mat Ryan made five saves in Brighton's 1-0 defeat at Everton
Mat Ryan made five saves in Brighton's 1-0 defeat at Everton

Mat Ryan has raised almost £15,000 for an Australian bushfire animal rescue charity after 56 saves were made in the Premier League at the weekend.

The Australia international, who will send his funds to the WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue emergency fund, said last week he would donate $500 Australian dollars for every save made by a goalkeeper during the latest round of matches.

A total of 56 saves were made across 10 games, with Ryan pulling off five in Brighton's 1-0 defeat at Everton.

Twenty-eight people have been killed and thousands made homeless in recent months as huge fires scorched through 11.2 million hectares (27.7 million acres), nearly half the area of the United Kingdom.

With the Australian Open set to begin next week, tennis players have also been donating to relief efforts.

On Sunday, Serena Williams said she would donate her prize-money from winning the Auckland Classic while Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal will feature in an exhibition to raise funds.

Also See:

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said last week he was donating $500,000 towards wildlife rescue efforts, and cricket great Shane Warne's "baggy green" cap raised more than A$1 million for the bushfire relief efforts.

A group of nine Australian players from the National Basketball Association have committed $750,000 towards the relief and recovery efforts.

New Year, same Super 6!

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for the sixth time this season.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK