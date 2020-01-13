Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan to donate almost £15,000 to Australia bushfire relief efforts

Mat Ryan made five saves in Brighton's 1-0 defeat at Everton

Mat Ryan has raised almost £15,000 for an Australian bushfire animal rescue charity after 56 saves were made in the Premier League at the weekend.

The Australia international, who will send his funds to the WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue emergency fund, said last week he would donate $500 Australian dollars for every save made by a goalkeeper during the latest round of matches.

A total of 56 saves were made across 10 games, with Ryan pulling off five in Brighton's 1-0 defeat at Everton.

Twenty-eight people have been killed and thousands made homeless in recent months as huge fires scorched through 11.2 million hectares (27.7 million acres), nearly half the area of the United Kingdom.

Thank you to all for your amazing support in regards to the situation back home. Grateful to you all for sharing, supporting, raising awareness

and most importantly donating to the cause. We appreciate it all and hope to continue to raise more. 48 saves and counting.



Wildlife victoria is another organisation that as far as I've been told has raised $500k and is need of some desperate help.

With the Australian Open set to begin next week, tennis players have also been donating to relief efforts.

On Sunday, Serena Williams said she would donate her prize-money from winning the Auckland Classic while Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal will feature in an exhibition to raise funds.

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said last week he was donating $500,000 towards wildlife rescue efforts, and cricket great Shane Warne's "baggy green" cap raised more than A$1 million for the bushfire relief efforts.

A group of nine Australian players from the National Basketball Association have committed $750,000 towards the relief and recovery efforts.