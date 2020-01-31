Brighton fan jailed for eight weeks after racist abuse during Tottenham match

A Brighton fan was given an eight-week prison sentence and has also been banned for life by the club from all matches and events for using racist language

Brighton fan was given eight-week prison sentence for racist language at Amex Stadium during Tottenham fixture.

Brighton's chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber has welcomed a guilty verdict and the sentence handed down to a Brighton fan using racist language at the club's match against Tottenham in October.

George Reynolds was given an eight-week prison sentence and has also been banned for life by the club from all matches and events.

Barber also thanked the club's stewards and Sussex Police for their swift and decisive action against the individual who was reported by Albion supporters.

He said "We welcome the verdict. There is no excuse for racism in any form, either inside a football stadium or anywhere in society. We have a zero-tolerance policy on racism and the individual will also be subject to a life ban from all of our fixtures, premises and events.

"We take no pleasure in imposing bans on supporters but we have made it very clear on numerous occasions that we have zero tolerance for any kind of discriminatory behaviour, and the sanctions we impose will be commensurate with what is totally unacceptable behaviour.

"As Sussex Police have said in their statement, alcohol played a part in Mr Reynolds' actions but this is not an excuse as it is also a criminal offence to be intoxicated inside a football stadium. And, despite other fans' objecting to and ultimately reporting his behaviour, Mr Reynolds persisted.

"Looking forward, I hope that Mr Reynolds' conviction is a watershed moment, at least for our club. There is no place for racist or discriminatory behaviour in our society, let alone in this or any other football stadium. Put simply, we don't want to witness it here or anywhere else again.

"On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank those supporters who provided the club and Sussex Police with witness statements. It is extremely heartening to know that we can count on your support to help rid our game and society of such abhorrent behaviour."

Reynolds was reported to have used vile and racist language during the game against Tottenham in October at the Amex Stadium.

He also made threats to a number of fellow spectators who challenged him about his behaviour.

Reynolds, a season-ticket holder for Brighton, was identified and subsequently ejected from the stadium around 1pm by club stewards.

Information was passed by club stewards onto Sussex Police officers, who arrested him on suspicion of using racially aggravated language with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress; and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

He appeared before Brighton Magistrates' Court on Thursday 5 December, where he pleaded guilty to both offences.