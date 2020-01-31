Tariq Lamptey: Brighton sign 19-year-old defender from Chelsea

1:03 Teenage defender Tariq Lamptey says it was a tough decision to leave Chelsea but cannot wait to help Brighton after sealing a move on Deadline day. Teenage defender Tariq Lamptey says it was a tough decision to leave Chelsea but cannot wait to help Brighton after sealing a move on Deadline day.

Brighton have signed defender Tariq Lamptey from Chelsea on a deal until June 2023.

The 19-year-old made his first-team debut for Chelsea in a 2-1 win against Arsenal in the Premier League in December.

Lamptey, who was part of England's squad at the Under-19 European Championships last year, also made two further appearances for Chelsea in the FA Cup.

A number of Championship clubs were interested in signing Lamptey on loan immediately after he signed for Brighton.

Brighton head coach Graham Potter said: "We are really pleased to have secured the signing of a really exciting young talent in Tariq.

"I am now looking forward to working with Tariq on the training pitch to help him develop further, and I'm sure our supporters are looking forward to seeing him in an Albion shirt.

"With his pace and technical ability, Tariq provides us with another option on the right side of the pitch both at right-back, where we already have good competition, and also further up the pitch."