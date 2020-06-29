Graham Potter says late win against Arsenal shows importance of whole Brighton squad in relegation battle

Brighton beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Amex and Graham Potter said the victory shows why the contribution of the entire squad is vital in the relegation battle

Graham Potter says Brighton's win against Arsenal shows how vital it is the whole squad contributes in the team's bid to avoid relegation.

Potter has used the full complement of five subs in each of the two matches Brighton have played since the Premier League made its return earlier this month.

The first of those games was a come-from-behind 2-1 win against Arsenal that boosted the club's hopes of retaining their Premier League status next year. Potter feels the late nature of that victory - with substitute Aaron Connolly providing a brilliant touch for Neal Maupay's injury-time winner - shows why the contribution of the entire squad is vital in the relegation battle.

"Everybody wants to start the game, but often - especially if you look at the Arsenal game - for us the guys who finish the game are so important and they have to be ready whether it's for 30 minutes or whether it for three minutes," Potter said on Monday.

"You saw the contribution [Aaron Connolly] makes. He's not on the pitch very long but he makes a key pass and we get the winning goal. The players know that and they know the situation we're in.

"They've been really professional and they're ready to help the team. It's not about the best 11 players starting every game because that can be impossible, it's just making sure that you're ready to play and help - however long that is."

'I hope Ole doesn't enjoy first Amex visit too much'

While Potter was glad for the three points, he says trying to predict the amount needed to avoid relegation can make you go "a little bit crazy" and that their sole focus is on the next game, which is the visit of Manchester United on Tuesday night, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

"We don't think about it in that regard, you can go a little bit crazy thinking about how many points you may or may not need and then you forget about the fact that you've got to play football," he said.

"We're playing against Manchester United, one of the form teams if not the form team in the competition. We have to focus on the next game, which is them, and do everything we can to pick up points - that's what we will try to do until the end of the season."

Manchester United have never won at the Amex Stadium before, but Potter says that will count for nothing when it comes to this week's game.

"History is fine but it doesn't necessarily do too much for present," said Potter. "We can't just turn around and say to Manchester United 'You haven't won here so therefore we can take the three points thank you very much'. If only it was that simple!"

It will be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first visit to the Amex, and while Potter considers it a "great ground", he hopes the United manager does not enjoy himself too much there.

"It's a shame that he didn't get to see it with the Amex crowd because I think they can be very vocal, especially in those types of games where you're quite noticeably the underdog," said Potter.

"It's a shame that he will miss that but again we know why that is. Hopefully he doesn't enjoy it too much!"

