Brighton News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Graham Potter: Brighton can learn from mistakes made against Liverpool

Brighton lost 3-1 to Champions Liverpool on Wednesday, conceding twice in opening 10 minutes after trying to play out from the back

Last Updated: 09/07/20 2:38pm

Graham Potter is aware Brighton need to be more adaptable in certain situations
Graham Potter is aware Brighton need to be more adaptable in certain situations

Graham Potter insists Brighton can learn from their mistakes after being branded "naive in the extreme" by Graeme Souness for attempting to play out of defence during the defeat to Liverpool.

Albion were 2-0 down inside eight minutes against the Premier League champions on Wednesday evening following sloppy individual errors deep inside their own territory.

Sky Sports pundit Souness, who briefly managed Potter when he was a Southampton player in 1996, was baffled by the Seagulls' risky tactics in the early stages of the 3-1 loss.

Brighton vs Man City

July 11, 2020, 7:45pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

Brighton boss Potter looks unlikely to compromise his footballing philosophy going into Saturday's clash with second-placed Manchester City but accepts there is definite room for improvement.

"I can understand his points. It's not the first time I've heard that," Potter said in response to Souness' comments.

"The challenge is for us to be better at recognising situations. You look at the opposition we are playing against and however you play against them they've got a solution. The evidence is with the points they've got this year, the points they got last year.
3:01
Highlights from Liverpool's win over Brighton in the Premier League
Highlights from Liverpool's win over Brighton in the Premier League

"Maybe you can kick it long for 20, 30, 40, 50 minutes and eventually start to play but there's no solution there either because I'm sure teams have tried that as well.

Also See:

"We want to try and improve that aspect of our performance and sometimes how you do that is by making mistakes, by testing yourself against the very best and that's what we did.

"But clearly we have to improve as well."

A Super 6 for Newcastle?

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for a sixth time this season on Wednesday. Play for free, entries by 6pm.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK