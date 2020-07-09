Graham Potter: Brighton can learn from mistakes made against Liverpool

Graham Potter is aware Brighton need to be more adaptable in certain situations

Graham Potter insists Brighton can learn from their mistakes after being branded "naive in the extreme" by Graeme Souness for attempting to play out of defence during the defeat to Liverpool.

Albion were 2-0 down inside eight minutes against the Premier League champions on Wednesday evening following sloppy individual errors deep inside their own territory.

Sky Sports pundit Souness, who briefly managed Potter when he was a Southampton player in 1996, was baffled by the Seagulls' risky tactics in the early stages of the 3-1 loss.

Brighton vs Man City Live on

Brighton boss Potter looks unlikely to compromise his footballing philosophy going into Saturday's clash with second-placed Manchester City but accepts there is definite room for improvement.

"I can understand his points. It's not the first time I've heard that," Potter said in response to Souness' comments.

"The challenge is for us to be better at recognising situations. You look at the opposition we are playing against and however you play against them they've got a solution. The evidence is with the points they've got this year, the points they got last year.

3:01 Highlights from Liverpool's win over Brighton in the Premier League Highlights from Liverpool's win over Brighton in the Premier League

"Maybe you can kick it long for 20, 30, 40, 50 minutes and eventually start to play but there's no solution there either because I'm sure teams have tried that as well.

"We want to try and improve that aspect of our performance and sometimes how you do that is by making mistakes, by testing yourself against the very best and that's what we did.

"But clearly we have to improve as well."