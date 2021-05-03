Singapore man charged over death threats made against Brighton's Neal Maupay

The 19-year-old is accused of sending Maupay four threatening messages via Instagram last year; these included threats to attack and kill the footballer’s family after he was involved in a tackle which injured Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno

Brighton have welcomed the prosecution in Singapore of a man who made death threats against Neal Maupay on social media last year.

The Premier League's online abuse team helped track down the individual to Singapore and reported the details to police.

Image: Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno landed awkwardly after a challenge from Brighton's Neal Maupay which lead to him going off injured

The messages were sent after Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno was injured in a tackle with Maupay during the Premier League match at the Amex Stadium last June. Maupay subsequently apologised for his part in the incident.

The 19-year-old has been charged with sending Maupay four threatening messages via Instagram at an appearance in a Singapore Court.

The club expects all football supporters to adhere to some basic levels of respect, as the vast majority do, but those who choose not to will be faced with sanctions and, where appropriate, criminal charges and prosecution.

The club issued a statement to Sky Sports News which said: "Brighton & Hove Albion has a zero tolerance policy on abuse, hate and discrimination, on or off line.

"As the case has not yet concluded, the club will not make any further comment at this stage."

