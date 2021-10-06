Brighton player arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

Brighton statement: "Brighton & Hove Albion are aware that one of its players is assisting police with the investigation of an alleged offence. The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment at this time"

The Brighton & Hove Albion player was arrested on Wednesday morning

A Brighton & Hove Albion player has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and remains in police custody.

The player, in his 20s, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested at a nightclub in Brighton on Wednesday morning.

A man in his 40s was also arrested.

Sussex Police said in a statement: "Two men have been arrested after a woman reported being sexually assaulted at a venue in Brighton, in the early hours of Wednesday (October 6).

"A man in his 40s and a man in his 20s, both from Brighton, were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and remain in police custody at this time.

"The victim is receiving specialist support from officers."

A Brighton statement read: "Brighton & Hove Albion are aware that one of its players is assisting police with the investigation of an alleged offence.

"The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment at this time."