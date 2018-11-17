Leyton Orient boss Justin Edinburgh appears to rule himself out of AFC Wimbledon job

Justin Edinburgh has appeared to rule himself out of the running to take over as the new manager of AFC Wimbledon.

The current Leyton Orient boss, whose side beat Bromley 3-1 on Saturday to stay top of the National League, believes reports that he could succeed Neal Ardley are simply a sign of his team's success.

The former Tottenham defender, who has managed Newport County, Gillingham and Northampton in the EFL, insists there is "no reason" to leave his current post.

"That (the reportage) only comes from your team, the players and the football club doing well," he told reporters at Brisbane Road.

"I think it showed today that it hasn't affected me. I'm more than happy with what I'm doing here at Leyton Orient. For me, there's no reason to leave this football club."

Edinburgh led Newport County into the English Football League via the play-offs

Ardley parted company with AFC Wimbledon in a mutual agreement last week with the club 23rd in Sky Bet League One.

The 46-year-old - who played over 200 times for Wimbledon - then led the club into League One via the play-offs in 2015/16.