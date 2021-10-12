A racist message was sent to Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux after a League Two match at Vale Park on October 2; A Port Vale statement read: "Both clubs would like to reiterate our zero-tolerance stance to abuse of any kind"

Port Vale issue indefinite ban to fan who sent racist message to Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux

Port Vale have issued an indefinite ban to a fan after a racist message was sent to Leyton Orient's Lawrence Vigouroux

Port Vale have issued an indefinite ban to a supporter for sending a racist message to Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux.

The ban, which is effective immediately, is subject to the outcome of police investigations into the incident, which occurred after Port Vale's game against Leyton Orient on Saturday, October 2.

Port Vale released a statement after the match, stating their zero-tolerance stance to any form of abuse and to confirm an investigation would take place.

Carol Shanahan, Port Vale's owner, also reached out to Vigouroux to apologise for the supporter's actions and the perpetrator was then subject to a police interview.

An abridged club statement read: "Port Vale FC would like to thank colleagues at Leyton Orient FC for their support in dealing with this matter as swiftly as possible.

"Both clubs would like to reiterate our zero-tolerance stance to abuse of any kind and thank fans who condemned the individual responsible for the message and offered support to the player."

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.