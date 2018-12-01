Eddie Howe bemoans 'scrappy' goals in Bournemouth's defeat at Man City

1:52 Eddie Howe was left frustrated by Bournemouth's defending at Man City Eddie Howe was left frustrated by Bournemouth's defending at Man City

Eddie Howe bemoaned the 'scrappy' goals which allowed Manchester City to record a 3-1 victory over his Bournemouth side.

Bournemouth matched Premier League leaders City for large parts of the clash at the Etihad, but were undone by second-half strikes from Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan after Callum Wilson had cancelled out Bernardo Silva's opener in the first period.

City were short of their flying best and Howe was left frustrated by the manner of the defeat against the still unbeaten pace-setters.

"We had moments and unfortunately for us the three goals we conceded were out of context with the game and were scrappy. They weren't goals where they cut through us with beautiful football and you kick yourself for that," Howe told Sky Sports.

"I think the team have to do better and I think the second goal is a key moment in the game. The third one is as well because at 2-1 we are still very much in the game."

Bournemouth were given reason for complaint midway through the second half when Fernandinho avoided punishment for a two-handed push on Tyrone Mings in the box.

Howe felt referee Stuart Attwell's decision to wave away Bournemouth protests could have been influenced by his side playing on the road, but was non-committal when quizzed on the incident.

He said: "It is one of those situations where as the away team, with no noise to disturb the referee, it is an easy one to wave away. I think possibly it could have been a penalty."