Eddie Howe says Bournemouth's poor form makes it hard to look for any positives

Eddie Howe admitted that it is difficult to cling to any positives given the run his Bournemouth side are on at the moment.

A 2-0 loss at Wolves was their sixth defeat in seven Premier League matches, with a win over Huddersfield their only success in that time.

Howe was satisfied with aspects of Bournemouth's performance at Molineux, but frustrated by their lack of a cutting edge in the final third.

"We dominated the ball but we made a bad mistake for the first goal and, ultimately, they're a team that don't concede many goals," he told Sky Sports. "I thought they defended well, we huffed, we puffed, but not a lot of clear-cut chances.

"We knew coming into the game how important that first goal would be. They like to defend deep and counterattack and it played into their hands really, so it's frustrating because a lot of good aspects of our play today get lost in the result.

"There were a lot of positives, but it's difficult with the run that we're on, to cling to those.

"We dominated the ball, we pinned them back and we had a lot of opportunities to create, but we didn't execute that right.

"I think we had the best chance early on with Josh King's opportunity, but it's one of those runs at the moment where we're not clinical when we're getting our chances. And the two goals we conceded today, we'll be kicking ourselves tonight."

Howe pointed to a number of injuries as a factor in their recent poor form, but added that his side need only look at their opponents at Molineux to see how quickly their fortunes could change.

"The only way we can turn it around is to get a result, get a performance and get the two married together and kick on from there," he said.

"Wolves did it recently, they were on a bad run, they've just won three in a row, so that's got to be our target.

"We've got the quality, we've got a few injuries and I think, ultimately, when you lose the quality that we've lost - another one today with Tyrone [Mings] - it damages your squad. But I thought the players that came in did OK today."