Jermain Defoe will be allowed to leave Bournemouth in January

Jermain Defoe has made just eight Bournemouth appearances this season

Bournemouth will allow striker Jermain Defoe to leave in January, according to Sky sources.

Manager Eddie Howe has been impressed with Defoe's professionalism both on and off the pitch but admits it has been difficult to give the former England forward game time.

The 36-year-old has made just four substitute appearances in the Premier League with his only starts coming in the Carabao Cup.

2:47 Jermain Defoe talks us through Tottenham's road to EFL glory in 2008. The striker was sold before the final so didn't get a winner's medal... until now. Jermain Defoe talks us through Tottenham's road to EFL glory in 2008. The striker was sold before the final so didn't get a winner's medal... until now.

Defoe would welcome a move to get more first-team football and there has been interest from a number of clubs in the Premier League and the Championship.

Bournemouth is Defoe's fifth Premier League club although he had two spells at both West Ham - where he made his first team debut in October 2000 - and Tottenham.

He also played top-flight football for Portsmouth, Sunderland and in the MLS with Toronto FC.