Abdoulaye Doucoure should have been sent off, says Eddie Howe
Last Updated: 02/01/19 11:21pm
Eddie Howe says Abdoulaye Doucoure should have received a red card in the first half of Bournemouth's thrilling 3-3 draw with Watford.
Bournemouth fought back from two goals down in a frantic first half at the Vitality Stadium which saw four goals scored in six minutes.
But shortly after Deeney put Watford 2-0 up with 28 minutes on the clock, Doucoure put in a dangerous challenge on Ryan Fraser which saw the Frenchman pick up a yellow card. Referee David Coote waved away the protests to send Watford's midfielder off.
Howe thinks Doucoure should have been removed from the game for a challenge he believes was "very dangerous".
"I thought it was a straight red card," he told Sky Sports.
"It was a very dangerous tackle and I'm glad Ryan Fraser came through it ok, but those are tackles no one wants to see in the game."
Ken Sema put Watford 3-2 up before Fraser immediately equalised, but Howe felt their performance over the whole game was deserving of a victory.
He added: "I felt we should have won the game in the second half.
"You worry for the team's psychology because you never know how the crowd would be with us [after going 2-0 down" but they were excellent.
"That was a key moment, the crowd stuck with us, we scored a goal and the belief came flooding back. There were a lot of good goals in the match.
"There were some we were disappointed we conceded but kicking ourselves really because [Ben] Foster made some very good saves in the second half to keep them in it."