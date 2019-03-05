Bournemouth staff member Dan Hodges hit with FA charge

Dan Hodges is head of Sports Science at Bournemouth

Bournemouth’s Head of Sports Science, Dan Hodges, has been charged by the FA following Saturday's 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

It is alleged his behaviour on the field of play at the end of the Premier League fixture amounts to improper conduct and he has until 6pm on 8 March to provide a response.

Hodges has been with Bournemouth since 2012, having previously worked for their opponents last Saturday.

Manchester City won the game 1-0 to keep their title challenge on track but Bournemouth produced a battling display - pleasing manager Eddie Howe with the way they responded to a 5-1 loss to Arsenal last week.