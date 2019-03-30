Eddie Howe to assess Bournemouth shortcomings after Leicester loss

1:36 Eddie Howe says Bournemouth did not reach the levels they are capable of during their 2-0 defeat to Leicester Eddie Howe says Bournemouth did not reach the levels they are capable of during their 2-0 defeat to Leicester

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is keen to move on from the poor performance by the Cherries in their 2-0 defeat at Leicester City.

Wes Morgan and Jamie Vardy inflicted a 10th defeat on Bournemouth in their last 11 Premier League away games.

A highest-ever finish in the football pyramid and a record top-flight points tally still remain within their grasp, targets which Howe is intent on focusing on.

"We didn't play anywhere near the levels that we're capable of doing," said Howe. "We'll have to analyse and reflect on what we did today.

Howe was at a loss to explain Bournemouth's failings

"From our perspective we're looking at next week now and try and focus on the Burnley game."

Of the two shots on target Bournemouth did muster, the most threatening of them came from Callum Wilson, who forced a fine reaction stop out of Kasper Schmeichel in the home goal.

The miss came just minutes after Morgan had given the hosts the lead and Howe reckoned the passage of play was a major factor in the final outcome.

Natah Ake was Bournemouth's stand-out performer on an otherwise disappointing day

"Goals change games, I think that is a well-used cliche," Howe added.

"Their early goal put us on the back-foot. It was an opportunity for us to equalise, we didn't take it, but we had a long time in the game to force our way back.

"It was one of those days we tried a lot of different things in the game to try and spark an upturn in our performance but it didn't happen."

Bournemouth were deprived of seven players during the international break, while Leicester saw 10 depart for matches in various corners of the world.

Howe believes that played a role in the dire display at the King Power Stadium.

"Whenever you lose players to international duty - a whole host of those were playing today - you miss that training time with them," he said.

Wilson thought he had levelled but Kasper Schmeichel kept out his close-range effort

"But it is no excuse. It is the same for everyone and every Premier League team near enough.

"We'll have to take collective responsibility and do better next week."