Charlie Daniels: Bournemouth defender to have season-ending knee surgery

Charlie Daniels is treated on the pitch after dislocating his kneecap in Bournemouth's defeat to Manchester City.

Bournemouth defender Charlie Daniels is set to undergo knee surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

Daniels was stretchered off in the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday after falling awkwardly when attempting to make a first-half cross into the City box.

The 32-year-old left-back was making just his second start since returning from another knee injury in March, which had ruled him out for the remainder of the 2018/19 season.

Manager Eddie Howe said after the game Daniels has dislocated his kneecap and the club confirmed on Thursday the defender faces another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Daniels is stretchered off against Manchester City

In a statement, Howe said: "We are devastated for Charlie, who had worked so hard to come back from his previous knee injury on his left knee in the second half of last season.

"Our worst fears were confirmed following scans this week.

"Charlie is a big character around this club, he has been a huge part of our journey and our rise through the leagues and he will continue to be just as important while undergoing his recovery.

"He will receive the best possible treatment and rehabilitation while he goes through this process, as well as the love and support of everyone here at the club."