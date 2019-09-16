Bournemouth News

Bournemouth builder's revenge on Southampton-supporting client

Last Updated: 16/09/19 12:37pm

Bournemouth fan Crouch discovered his client had "decorated" his digger. Credit: Twitter/AntonCrouch
A Bournemouth-supporting builder got his own back on his Southampton mad client after he left a Saints flag draped over his digger.

Anthony Crouch, a huge Cherries fan, spelled out AFCB in block-paving on his client's drive after discovering his digger had been "pimped" with a Southampton flag and then, the following day, a Santa in a Saints hat.

Crouch took his revenge by block paving AFCB into his client's drive. Credit: Twitter/AntonCrouch
"The client was a friend of a friend, a guy I'd met several times," Crouch told Sky Sports News.

"For the last three of four years he's taken us out for dinner ahead of the Southampton v Bournemouth game. He's a massive Saints fan, but also a really good bloke. While we were on site he'd always let us use his house when he wasn't there. I can tell you his entire downstairs WC is a shrine to the Dell!

"When I saw what he'd done with the Southampton flag and Santa on the digger I knew he was up for the banter, which is when I decided to put the brick pattern in his drive.

The Santa in a Saints hat was the straw the broke the camel's back and forced Crouch to act. Credit: Twitter/AntonCrouch
"He saw the funny side, in fact he liked it so much that when I removed the AFCB pattern, he asked me to replace it with SFC!"

