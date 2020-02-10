Jordon Ibe: Bournemouth winger found guilty of driving offence

Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe has been found guilty of failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic accident.

The 24-year-old had already pleaded guilty to a charge of driving without due care and attention.

The former Liverpool player had been accused of driving off after crashing into 'The Pantry' on Plaistow Lane in Bromley, south London, in the early hours of July 30.

As well as damage caused to the shop in south London, a Mercedes car parked in front of it also suffered minor damage.

Ibe has also been served with an interim disqualification from driving, owing to consideration of previous driving offences.

Following the incident in 2019, the player appeared at Bromley Magistrates' Court, where he denied failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He did not enter his plea to a second charge of driving without due care and attention.

Prosecutor George Crivelli said the white Bentley had remained at the scene for just a few minutes before reversing and driving off after the crash at around 4.50am.

Ibe's vehicle also suffered significant damage, with part of it left in the rubble of the shop front, the court heard.

He will be sentenced at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 3.