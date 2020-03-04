Bournemouth goalkeeping coach Neil Moss fined by FA after admitting improper conduct

Bournemouth goalkeeping coach Neil Moss was sent to the stands against Burnley

Bournemouth goalkeeping coach Neil Moss has been fined £1,150 by the FA after admitting using foul language in their 3-0 defeat to Burnley last month.

Moss accepted the FA's charge of improper conduct, having been sent to the stands by referee Mike Dean in the second half.

"AFC Bournemouth coach Neil Moss has been fined by the FA for a breach of FA rule E3," a Bournemouth statement read.

"Moss admitted that his language/behaviour in the 61st minute of the Premier League fixture with Burnley on Saturday, February 22, 2020 amounted to improper conduct and has received a fine of £1,150."

Bournemouth saw two goals ruled out by VAR during the match, the second after defender Adam Smith had handled inside his own area in the build-up, with Burnley scoring from the resulting penalty.