Bournemouth 2019/20: Five stats you didn't know

Ryan Fraser has struggled to hit his standards this season at Bournemouth

We pick out five stats you may not have known about Bournemouth's 2019/20 season...

Bournemouth's difficult season

It's been a difficult season so far for Bournemouth, who lost five straight games between November 9 to December 7 in 2019.

It is the longest losing run of any Premier League side this season.

Fraser's struggles

Ryan Fraser joined Bournemouth in January 2013 from Aberdeen and since then, he has established himself as a key figure for Eddie Howe's side, scoring eight goals and contributing 15 assists last season.

However, the Scottish winger has failed to hit those heights in this campaign, producing just four assists - as many as in the final five games of last season - and scoring only once.

Solanke's PL blank

Dominic Solanke has failed to find the net in 24 Premier League so far this season.

He has had fewer shots on target (5) than any other Premier League forward to play over 1000 mins this season.

The next lowest is former Bournemouth striker Lys Mousset with eight, but the Sheffield United star has scored five goals during the campaign.

Youth on Bournemouth's side

Despite Bournemouth's struggles, the youthful nature of their squad will provide Eddie Howe with some comfort.

The average age of Howe's starting line up, which is 25 years and 232 days, is the second youngest in the Premier League after Manchester United.

In fact, only 19 starts have come from players aged 30 or over.

Ramsdale's breakthrough season

Only two goalkeepers aged 21 or under have appeared in the Premier League this season - Bournemouth stoppers Aaron Ramsdale (21) and Mark Travers (20).

Ramsdale has been a real bright spot for Bournemouth this season. The 21-year-old, who featured in all but one of his side's league matches so far this season, has enjoyed a breakthrough season at the Vitality Stadium, putting in a number of excellent displays in what have been difficult circumstances.

He has been kept extremely busy in between the sticks for Bournemouth, making 103 saves - the third most in the league behind Newcastle's Martin Dubravka and Arsenal's Bernd Leno.

