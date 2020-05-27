Aaron Ramsdale's positive coronavirus test has shaken Bournemouth, admits Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe suspects there is some anxiety amongst his players after Aaron Ramsdale's positive coronavirus test

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe admits Aaron Ramsdale's positive coronavirus test has left everyone at the club feeling "vulnerable".

Ramsdale confirmed earlier this week he was one of the two people from Premier League clubs to test positive for coronavirus in the second round of testing, which was conducted during Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of last week.

The Bournemouth goalkeeper admitted to being confused by the result after returning a negative test in the league's first round of testing, and surmised he must have picked up the virus on a shopping trip for food.

Howe says Ramsdale's positive test has heightened awareness among Bournemouth's players on the importance of following strict social-distancing measures.

"There was not one positive within our group during the early stages and we were comfortable and felt OK," Howe told the Daily Mail.

"But as soon as you get that one positive test, that changes the mindset of everybody. Suddenly everyone feels vulnerable, everyone is alerted to the fact that this is serious and real.

"Then the unknown comes into play. That shook us. We are now waiting for our next testing times to see if anyone else was in contact with the player.

"I imagine anxiety is there among the players. I can only imagine they are feeling the same way as I am."

The Premier League is continuing to work towards a June return as training plans step up and testing continues.

All 20 clubs have now completed the third round of COVID-19 tests and results are expected to be published by the Premier League on Wednesday afternoon.

Clubs have begun phase one training under strict social distancing measures but clubs now face a key vote on Wednesday over contact training.

Bournemouth currently sit 18th in the Premier League table. If the season resumes as hoped, they will have nine games to secure their safety and a fifth consecutive season in the top flight.

Howe admits the prospect of playing games behind closed doors is another mental hurdle for his players to overcome, and something they must adapt to quickly.

"The biggest thing is that the games will be so important but there will be no feeling to back up that importance, which is bizarre," Howe admitted.

"Usually you can feel the energy, you can feel what is at stake. The players know it and in some respects that really does impact their performances positively or negatively. Now we've got that tension and drama taken out. The importance of the game is still there but one of the biggest factors - that feeling - is gone.

"It remains to be seen how it actually feels when you're in the middle of it. An atmosphere helps to improve performance, without a shadow of a doubt. A crowd can impact a game, I've known that since I was playing.

"The players will know the importance of the games but also millions will be watching on TV. The players will know that as well, so there's a strange pressure on the players."