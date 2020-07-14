Eddie Howe backs his Bournemouth squad to cause Manchester City some problems

Dominic Solanke celebrates after scoring for Bournemouth against Leicester on Sunday

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe thinks his side are 'more than capable' of causing a huge shock at Manchester City on Wednesday.

Bournemouth are 18th in the Premier League - three points adrift of safety - and Sunday's morale-boosting 4-1 defeat of Leicester was their first win in 10.

But they now face a City side who have won all nine of the clubs' previous Premier League meetings, and were 5-0 winners in their last two fixtures.

However, Bournemouth are fresh from a victory themselves and Howe said: "Winning is everything.

"It breeds so many good positive outcomes, it's what we absolutely needed.

"We go into the [final] three games with a very positive mindset.

Nathan Ake could miss Bournemouth's last three games of the season

"Manchester City is a very different game to any other you face in the Premier League.

"They've got some unique qualities, an outstanding manager, brilliant players.

"It's a huge task at hand but I believe it's possible.

"If we can put it all together, we're more than capable of getting a result."

Bournemouth are set to be without Nathan Ake - and the defender could miss the rest of the season.

"It's a minor groin injury for Nathan," said Howe said. "It's not too serious.

"I don't know whether we'll see Nathan again this season.

"It's not a definite no, but it's not a definite yes."