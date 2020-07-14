Eddie Howe backs his Bournemouth squad to cause Manchester City some problems
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe thinks his side are 'more than capable' of causing a huge shock at Manchester City on Wednesday.
Bournemouth are 18th in the Premier League - three points adrift of safety - and Sunday's morale-boosting 4-1 defeat of Leicester was their first win in 10.
But they now face a City side who have won all nine of the clubs' previous Premier League meetings, and were 5-0 winners in their last two fixtures.
However, Bournemouth are fresh from a victory themselves and Howe said: "Winning is everything.
"It breeds so many good positive outcomes, it's what we absolutely needed.
"We go into the [final] three games with a very positive mindset.
"Manchester City is a very different game to any other you face in the Premier League.
"They've got some unique qualities, an outstanding manager, brilliant players.
"It's a huge task at hand but I believe it's possible.
"If we can put it all together, we're more than capable of getting a result."
Bournemouth are set to be without Nathan Ake - and the defender could miss the rest of the season.
"It's a minor groin injury for Nathan," said Howe said. "It's not too serious.
"I don't know whether we'll see Nathan again this season.
"It's not a definite no, but it's not a definite yes."