Chris Mepham: Bournemouth defender out for six weeks after knee surgery

Chris Mepham has had knee surgery for the second time this season

Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham has been ruled out for six weeks after undergoing knee surgery, Eddie Howe has confirmed.

The Wales international will miss Bournemouth's final two games of the season against Southampton and Everton as the club battle for their Premier League survival.

Mepham had an injection to try and clear up the problem but when that did not work it was decided surgery was required.

"He had the injection, the injection didn't help the problem, so he's gone under the knife," Howe said.

"We anticipate he will be out for around six weeks. We don't think it's too serious - hopefully that's the problem fixed."

It is the second time this season Mepham has undergone knee surgery. He previously had an operation after sustaining an injury in Bournemouth's 4-0 win against Luton in the FA Cup third round in January.

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City‘s win over Bournemouth in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City‘s win over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Mepham returned to action as a late substitute in Bournemouth's 4-1 defeat to Newcastle earlier this month but has not featured since.

"It is very difficult for him because before he picked up the (first) injury against Luton in the FA Cup he was in a really good run of form," Howe replied.

"He was growing in confidence every week and showing everybody how good he could be.

"Then he had that operation which was quite serious. This one I don't think is as bad but it's a blow to him.

"But he's a really positive lad. He's got a very bright future ahead of him, a long career, so it's important we try to get this one right for him."