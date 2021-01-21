Jordon Ibe joined Derby on a free transfer in September having seen his contract with Bournemouth expire in July; Ibe began his professional career with Liverpool before joining Bournemouth for £16m in 2016

Jordon Ibe: Derby midfielder says he is suffering from depression

Jordon Ibe has made one first-team appearance since joining Derby in September

Derby midfielder Jordon Ibe says he is in a "dark place" and "suffering with depression".

The 25-year-old has made one first-team appearance since joining Derby on a free transfer in September, having seen his contract at Bournemouth expire in July.

"I want to apologise to all my fans around the world," Ibe wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

"I've find (sic) myself in a dark place, due to suffering with depression.

Image: Ibe left Bournemouth in July as his contract with the club expired

"It's no scheme for the media or to have my name in your mouths, I just find things hard truly.

"I appreciate all the love and messages from everyone.

"Times are hard in general due to this pandemic. I have the full support from my family and Derby County football club.

"I will fix myself and this situation, which I'm 100 per cent committed to. Not only for my family, close friend or my daughter but for me."

Ibe joined Bournemouth from Liverpool in a £16m deal in 2016, but went on to score three goals in 44 Premier League appearances during his four years at the club.

The former England U21 international was banned from driving for 16 months in March last year after crashing into a London coffee shop, before revealing later in 2020 that he had begun rehabilitation to improve his mental health.

Speaking on Thursday - before Ibe's social media post - Derby boss Wayne Rooney said he was expecting the midfielder to return to training "in the next few days".



In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org or jo@samaritans.ie