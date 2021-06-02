Jefferson Lerma: Bournemouth midfielder punished by FA for alleged bite on Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass

Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma has been banned for six matches and handed a £40,000 fine by the FA for allegedly biting Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass in November.

The midfielder is alleged to have bitten Windass, who was marking him at a free-kick, in the 83rd minute of Bournemouth's Sky Bet Championship victory at Hillsborough last year.

An FA statement read: "AFC Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma has been suspended for six matches and fined £40,000 following a breach of FA Rule E3 that occurred during an EFL Championship match against Sheffield Wednesday FC on 03/11/20."

Bournemouth said they were "surprised and disappointed" by the FA's independent Regulatory Commission's decision to uphold the charge of violent conduct, which Lerma had strenuously denied.

The Championship club added: "The sanction relates to an allegation that Lerma bit Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass in the Sky Bet Championship fixture between the clubs on 3rd November 2020.

"Since the start of this unnecessarily long process, Jefferson has strenuously denied the charge and has been fully supported by the club in doing so. Both the club and player have fully cooperated with the FA throughout.

"As stated in the commission's written reasons, the video footage of the incident between the players was 'not conclusive'. In addition, there was no photographic evidence of any bite mark and Mr Windass - who is described as an 'unappealing witness' who 'gave every impression of simply not caring' - did not seek or receive any medical attention or treatment.

"Expert evidence was also presented to the commission suggesting that Jefferson was most unlikely to have intentionally bitten Mr Windass, but this appears to have been rejected without due consideration.

"The club believes there was a lack of clear and compelling evidence in finding the charge against Jefferson proven, and the player is currently considering his options regarding an appeal.

"The club will make no further comment at this time."