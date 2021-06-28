Scott Parker appointed as new Bournemouth head coach after leaving Fulham

Bournemouth have appointed Scott Parker as their new head coach after he left his post at Fulham by mutual consent.

The 40-year-old former Fulham boss has put pen to paper on a three-year contract at the Vitality Stadium and replaces Jonathan Woodgate who leaves following the expiration of his contract this week.

"I believe this is the perfect fit for both parties," Parker told AFCBTV.

"I'm familiar with Bournemouth because of my relationship with Harry Arter. It's a football club I know well from watching him over the years.

"The ethos, the reputation, the journey and the challenge here is something that's very exciting for me and my staff. We want to build a team the fans can be proud of and one they feel represents them. We can't wait to get started."

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: "It has been a long process but I am delighted to finally get our man.

"Scott has always been our number one choice for this role and someone whose coaching career we have taken a keen interest in since his first steps in Tottenham Hotspur's academy.

"Over a period of time he has proven himself as one of the best young head coaches in the country; someone who has a clear philosophy on how he wants to play and knows what it takes to win promotion from the Championship.

"Scott is fully invested in the long-term project in front of us here, and this is the start of an exciting new period for this club."

Parker had put his team of backroom staff together before sealing his move to the south coast. Matt Wells will be Parker's assistant head coach, with Rob Burch appointed as the Cherries' goalkeeping coach.

Alastair Harris joins as head of performance, while Charlie Moore is lead physical performance coach and Jonathan Hill first-team head analyst.

Image: Fulham's relegation under Parker was confirmed after the 2-0 defeat at home against Burnley in May

It was confirmed earlier on Monday that Parker had departed Craven Cottage after two years at the helm.

He was unable to keep Fulham up during their first season back in the Premier League, with the club eventually succumbing to an 18th-placed finish.

The 40-year-old had overseen Fulham's promotion to the top flight via the play-offs during the previous campaign - his first full season in charge.

He was originally appointed interim manager in February 2019, before being handed the job on a permanent basis later in the year.

As well as coaching Fulham for over two years, Parker also spent four years at Craven Cottage as a player before retiring in 2017.

Upon Parker's departure, Fulham chairman Shahid Khan said: "Through promotion and relegation alike, Scott has always enjoyed my support as our head coach. Scott's departure does nothing to shake my confidence, however.

"We will hire a new head coach who is capable of achieving our goal of promotion and will be committed to Fulham and its supporters. And we will field a squad that will respond, compete and win. Onward."

We can confirm that Scott Parker has left the Club by mutual consent.#FFC — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) June 28, 2021

Fulham have begun the search for a new head coach.

Stuart Gray is expected to be in temporary charge of Fulham until a new manager is appointed, while Mark Pembridge and Colin Omogbehin have been asked to step up to assist Gray with first-team duties.

Image: Jonathan Woodgate will leave Bournemouth when his contract expires this week

Woodgate led the Cherries to the Championship play-off semi-finals last term where they were beaten by Brentford who went on to achieve promotion to the top flight.

The 41-year-old former Leeds, Newcastle, Middlesbrough and Real Madrid defender confirmed his departure on social media on Sunday.

He was appointed as head coach until the end of the season in February in the aftermath of Jason Tindall's sacking. Tindall began the 2020/21 season in charge following the departure of Eddie Howe, who left after Bournemouth's relegation from the Premier League.