Premier League Predictions, odds and best bets: More away day woe for cold Chelsea, Liverpool to take step closer to Premier League title

After landing his best bet treble at 14/1 on Saturday, our betting expert Jones Knows casts his eye over the Sunday card in the Premier League.

Fulham vs Chelsea, Sunday 2pm

Someone will have to explain to me why Fulham aren't clear favourites here.

The 7/4 with Sky Bet for a home win looks rather generous. Chelsea on the road are a team to fade, big-time.

They are nine without a win away from home in domestic competitions with their last victory coming on December 8 against Tottenham.

Since then they have lost six of those nine and have scored just four goals in those nine away days. Meanwhile, Fulham have a sensational record against the top six, losing just twice from 10 matches this season, including doing the double over Newcastle and Nottingham Forest. Home win.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-0

Manchester United vs Wolves, Sunday 2pm

Joao Gomes is really sparkling in the Wolves midfield where he's being given licence to join attacks. There's something special about the Brazilian who looks capable of being one of the best midfielders in the Premier League based on what we've seen from him under Vitor Pereira who has pushed him more to the fore.

He's had 15 shots in his last seven starts, where he's registered at least one shot in all seven. You can get 5/2 with Sky Bet firing two shots at Old Trafford.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

Ipswich vs Arsenal, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports

The shackles may come off Ipswich in the next few weeks with the stress of a relegation fight now over - as shown by their performance at Chelsea. It may suit them as they have looked scared of their own shadow at times this season despite Kieran McKenna doing plenty right in terms of adapting to the Premier League.

Arsenal obviously have bigger fish to fry now in terms of their Champions League semi-final so Ipswich should have their moments.

Dara O'Shea has been excellent in both boxes for Town in the last few weeks, dominating aerial duels. He goes up for every set piece and is the first contact point, resulting in five shots in his last three games. He is Evens with Sky Bet to register a shot.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2

Leicester vs Liverpool, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Liverpool have scored two or more goals in 28 Premier League games this season - 10 more games than any other team. They could set a new all-time Premier League record by scoring two or more goals in three of their six remaining games - it's remarkable attacking consistency.

So, goals have to be on the menu as the over 3.5 line at 11/10 with Sky Bet looks interesting as Leicester can contribute too based on their renewed, shackles-like released performance at Brighton where Stephy Mavididi looked a player.

During Leicester's dismal eight-game losing run without scoring, Mavididi played just 148 minutes as Ruud van Nistelrooy deemed the likes of Jordan Ayew and Patson Daka more deserving of a spot in his team. Madness.

The winger was given his chance at Brighton - his first start since January - and took it with both hands, turning in a player-of-the-match performance as Leicester showed more bite and attacking intent to bag a point at the Amex. The 9/2 for him to score again with Sky Bet is the value.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-3

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

This looks a fantastic match-up when it comes to the Tottenham corners line.

Only Arsenal are averaging more corners won at home than Spurs' per 90 haul of 7.69 in the Premier League. Those corner-winning situations only increase when Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro play as full-backs with their direct play seeing them get to the by-line to force crosses that deflect behind for a corner.

Those types of attacks will be on throughout this game against a Forest team that defend deep and soak up pressure. They have conceded 6.44 corners per game in the Premier League - the third most of any team. Spurs to win six or more corners at Evens with Sky Bet looks a play.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

Jones Knows' best bets...

1pt treble on Brentford to win ✅, under 2.5 goals in Palace vs Bournemouth ✅ & Joelinton to be carded ✅ (14/1 with Sky Bet) ✅