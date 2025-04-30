Evanilson: Bournemouth forward's red card vs Manchester United rescinded after appeal
Bournemouth's Evanilson was sent off against Manchester United after referee Peter Bankes was sent to his monitor by VAR to review the striker's challenge on Noussair Mazraoui
Wednesday 30 April 2025 09:36, UK
Evanilson's suspension has been lifted after Bournemouth's successful appeal against his straight red card in their draw with Manchester United.
He will now be available to face Arsenal this weekend.
The striker was sent off in the 70th minute of Sunday's 1-1 home draw with United in the Premier League.
An independent regulatory comission agreed with Bournemouth's argument that Evanilson slipped as he tackled Noussair Mazraoui.
Referee Peter Bankes was sent to the monitor for an on-field review and dismissed the striker after initially showing a yellow card.
United scored an equaliser deep in stoppage-time through Rasmus Hojlund to hold 10-player Bournemouth to a draw in a blow to the Cherries' hopes of European qualification.
Bournemouth, who are 10th in the table, sit a point behind Fulham and Brighton with eighth potentially enough for qualification to the Conference League, unless Crystal Palace win the FA Cup.
Andoni Iraola's side face Arsenal in the league this Saturday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 5.30pm.
Ref Watch verdict
Former Premier League official Dermot Gallagher said: "I thought it was a red card. I know he slips but because he slips he goes through with the challenge. He's hit him with his studs. It's dangerous. It could have been a lot worse [for Mazraoui]. He's gone in too forceful for me."
However, pundits Sue Smith and Stephen Warnock disagreed.
"This is a really poor decision," said Smith. "He slips and naturally, that's the way his legs would go. When you see the still it looks awful. But a yellow card at most. I think the ref got it right on the field. At no point VAR says Evanilson slipped. That should have been the first thing they said to him."
