Antoine Semenyo: Man accused of alleged racist abuse towards Bournemouth forward at Liverpool banned from UK football grounds

The Premier League opener between Liverpool and Bournemouth was stopped in the 28th minute after an allegation of a racist comment aimed at Antoine Semenyo; a 47-year-old man was ejected from Anfield; the man was arrested on Saturday and has since been released on bail

A 47-year-old man from Liverpool has been released on bail following his arrest after Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo reported being racially abused during the first game of the Premier League season, Merseyside Police said.

The man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of a racially-aggravated public order offence and was taken into custody to be interviewed.

He has since been released on conditional bail, with enquiries ongoing, Merseyside Police told Sky Sports News.

As part of his bail conditions, the man cannot attend any regulated football match in the UK and not go within one mile of a designated football stadium.

Semenyo reported being racially abused by a spectator to referee Anthony Taylor, who stopped play in the 29th minute on Friday and a 47-year-old man was ejected from Anfield.

Semenyo was also subjected to racist abuse on Instagram on Friday night. The 25-year-old shared some of the abuse on his story, with the caption: "When will it stop?"

Meta told Sky Sports News it was investigating. It is understood the social media company are removing comments and disabling the offending accounts.

Semenyo said the response to the incident showed football at its best "when it mattered most". The incident was strongly condemned by representatives of both teams, while the Premier League has said it will launch a full investigation.

Writing on social media on Saturday, Semenyo, who scored two goals before Liverpool claimed a 4-2 win, said: "Last night at Anfield will stay with me forever - not because of one person's words, but because of how the entire football family stood together.

"To my Bournemouth team-mates who supported me in that moment, to the Liverpool players and fans who showed their true character, to the Premier League officials who handled it professionally - thank you. Football showed its best side when it mattered most.

"Scoring those two goals felt like speaking the only language that truly matters on the pitch. This is why I play - for moments like these, for my team-mates, for everyone who believes in what this beautiful game can be.

"The overwhelming messages of support from across the football world remind me why I love this sport. We keep moving forward, together."

In a statement released on Sunday, Kick It Out said: "It has been a depressing start to the season as racist incidents quickly stack up. Although this might appear symptomatic of the current climate right now, clubs have shown this week there is no tolerance for this type of behaviour.

"But that is only made clear when authorities move swiftly and decisively to hold offenders to account. Football must remain firm in standing up to every incident of discrimination this season and be transparent about its collective actions so that everyone can see how effectively this is being tackled."

How match was halted after incident

Liverpool boss Arne Slot and Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola were spoken to by referee Taylor when the incident at Anfield occurred, leading to the game being paused.

"I am told via the Premier League Match Centre that Antoine Semenyo was the subject of a racist comment from the crowd," reported Sky Sports' Peter Drury at the time on commentary.

Sky Sports' Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher called the incident "despicable," with Neville saying: "It overshadows what should be an amazing night; the first day of the Premier League season, a beautiful day, and that boy has [reported being] racially abused.

"It's despicable. However, it has happened. It will keep on happening. It's a sorry state."

Van Dijk's support for Semenyo

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk believes football has to continue to try to educate the next generation about racism.

"The only thing we can do is deal with it by dealing with him personally and try to educate the next generation," Van Dijk said. "That is the only way to try and kick it out, in my opinion.

"I can't believe it. These things shouldn't happen but unfortunately it does and it is an absolute disgrace in my eyes.

"First and foremost these things should never happen in the world, not only football. But in general racism is not of this world in my opinion, but if we are to be realistic, unfortunately, it still exists and that is the painful side of it.

"We have to deal with it in the here and now."

Van Dijk offered words of support to Semenyo, adding: "I am here for Antoine, whenever he needs it and we are here as a club to deal with it in the best way possible because it shouldn't happen.

"But we stand with him completely."

Merseyside Police said after the game: "Merseyside Police will not tolerate hate crime of any form. We take incidents like this very seriously, and in cases like this we will be proactively seeking football banning orders, with the club, against those responsible."

The incident came two days after Tottenham's Mathys Tel received racist abuse online after missing a penalty in his side's Super Cup defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.