Antoine Semenyo exclusive: Bournemouth star not oblivious to transfer links but glad he committed to Cherries

Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo says he is not oblivious to speculation around his future, but is glad he remained with the Cherries in the summer.

The Ghana international was linked with a number of clubs after his former team-mates Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez and Illia Zabarnyi made big moves in the last transfer window.

But Semenyo - who joined Bournemouth from Bristol City in 2023 - stuck with the south-coast club despite the interest in him and is now reaping the rewards with a brilliant start to the season.

Ahead of the game against Manchester City on Super Sunday, the winger chatted to Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp, and was quizzed about his future.

"I don't think about it too much," Semenyo said. "I try to stay present as much as I can. You see the news all the time, I see it as well, I'm not oblivious, but I try to keep focused.

"I'm enjoying my football here. If I'm not scoring goals, all of that goes away. I try to stay present, do the best I can for the team, score goals and whatever happens in the future happens.

"When they [his former team-mates] all left [in the summer], there was a lot of interest and back and forth with the club.

"But I knew in my head that the manager's got something up his sleeve this year. How we finished off the season last year was so good and we could continue, especially with the players we've bought in as well.

"I wasn't too sure at the start but we've kicked on like a house on fire. I'm glad I committed to staying here because I'm enjoying every moment."

Only Erling Haaland (11) has scored more Premier League goals than Semenyo (6) this season, with the two facing off on Sunday.

It follows on from a return of 11 league goals last year, but the 25-year-old wants more, revealing he sets himself targets in a journal at the start of a new campaign.

"With the journal, every year, I write my goals," he added. "I always want to do better then I did in previous seasons.

"I set a challenge for myself, saying I wanted to push myself. I can help the team in many ways and compliments to the manager and the players, they've been so helpful.

"I don't want to say too much [about what the challenges are this season], but double figures for goals and assists was up there. Passing the ball and shooting at the right time is also key for me. Those are the main ones.

"Fifteen goals would be great. Only last year I've got double figures goals-wise and I like to think I'm a good finisher, so I can give myself the opportunity this year and really kick on.

"I work on my finishing a lot, in the off-season as well. I've been working with my [individual football] coach in pre-season and we were working on very difficult finishes on tight angles."

Semenyo also answered the burning question - which is his best foot? "I'm right-footed… but using both is natural," he explained.

"I remember being two or three years old and I was in the park with my parents and I loved a kickabout. My dad said 'you can use your left and right foot' and I said 'yeah dad, I can'. My mum was asking if that was normal and my dad said 'just wait and see'. It's evident now.

"It's a rare thing but I'm blessed. It's not knowing where I'm going and it's tough for defenders, but I'm grateful for the ability."

Heading into the weekend, Bournemouth are second in the Premier League table, four points behind Arsenal. Although only nine games of the season have been played, many are asking whether they really can bring European football to the Vitality Stadium.

"Anything is possible, but the manager says take it game by game because things can change quickly," Semenyo said.

"At every meeting and training session, everyone is at 100 per cent. I give props to the team and we stay grounded and do what we do best."

