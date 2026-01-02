Antoine Semenyo transfer news: Bournemouth winger to face Arsenal on Saturday despite Manchester City move being close

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola says Antoine Semenyo will play in their Premier League game against Arsenal, live on Sky Sports - despite a move to Manchester City appearing close.

City are in advanced talks with Bournemouth over their star forward - but Iraola has said "nothing is signed", so is available to face the Gunners at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

That means Semenyo could play his part in damaging Arsenal's Premier League title bid before leaving Bournemouth - and then join the Gunners' direct rivals for the trophy in Pep Guardiola's City.

Iraola also believes Saturday's game with Arsenal may not even be his last for the Cherries - as he understands Semenyo will also be available to face Tottenham at the Vitality Stadium on January 7.

"Yes, Antoine is going to play in this match," said Iraola on Friday.

Asked if it will be his last match for Bournemouth: "No, no. I think the idea at least that he's going to be available in these two home games in a short turnaround. I hope he can be here for more time. But I don't know what's going to be happen.

"That's not the idea [that it's Semenyo's last match]. The market is open, you never know what's going to happen. I cannot control things, but right now I don't think so.

"There is nothing signed. For sure there are conversations, I understand the noise around but Antoine is our player. I hope to keep him for a lot of time, I want to keep him for a lot of time. But I don't know what's going to happen.

"He's playing very well. He's doing the right things, a top professional and top guy. He wants to help the team and team-mates, I have no doubts that he will do his best, there are no doubts with him."

Bournemouth

Arsenal Saturday 3rd January 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Asked if Semenyo wants to leave, Iraola replied: "You have to ask him, I don't know. I know what I want. Antoine is behaving really, really well. There is a lot of noise around him, he's been a top professional. I think he will be until the last day.

"Obviously he's been a massive player for us. Not only this season, but everyone has to give their best. If we lose Antoine, it's going to be a massive hit. You have to move on. Football is like this.

"We are not going to lose him for nothing. If we lose him, it's because the club agrees it's a good deal."

Analysis: Semenyo to trouble Arsenal again?

Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

Arsenal need no reminding of just how dangerous Semenyo can be. The forward excelled in Bournemouth's 2-0 win at the Vitality Stadium in October of last year. His introduction at the Emirates Stadium in May sparked a 2-1 comeback victory.

Bournemouth, and indeed Manchester City, will hope for another impactful display on Saturday, with Semenyo expected to make his 100th and, potentially, final Premier League appearance for the Cherries ahead of his anticipated Etihad Stadium move.

He will be eager to go out on a high following a stellar first half of the season in which he has scored nine goals and three assists in 18 Premier League games.

He is crucial to Andoni Iraola's side as both a scorer and a creator, ranking top for goals shots and touches in the box, but also successful take-ons and passes into the box. His dribbling on their left flank can test even a one-on-one specialist like Jurrien Timber.

And of course, Semenyo carries a threat even when kept at arm's length. His total of three goals from outside the box this season is the joint-highest in the Premier League and underlines his ability to conjure something out of nothing.