Bradford City News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
More from Football

Bradford City investigate racist abuse allegations before Port Vale clash

Last Updated: 23/10/19 2:48pm

Bradford are investigating alleged racist abuse before the game against Port Vale
Bradford are investigating alleged racist abuse before the game against Port Vale

Bradford are investigating allegations of racist abuse towards one of their supporters before Tuesday night's home defeat to Port Vale.

The Sky Bet League Two club said the alleged incident took place close to their Utilita Energy Stadium and have appealed for witnesses in a statement on their official website.

"City officials have (on Wednesday) morning made contact with the alleged victim's family and, alongside local authorities, will be conducting an inquiry," Bradford said.

"The incident occurred on Manningham Lane in the build-up to kick-off and the club is appealing for witnesses to come forward."

Bradford's director of communications Ryan Sparks added: "We are disgusted to hear of this incident and will do everything in our power to identity those alleged to have been involved.

"Racism has no place in society and we treat all forms of discrimination with the utmost seriousness.

Also See:

"Bradford is a proud, multi-cultural city and racism is absolutely unacceptable. We would urge anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and contact the club. This can be done anonymously."

In May, Bradford City investigated reports of alleged racist abuse towards local residents outside Valley Parade before a 0-0 draw against AFC Wimbledon.

Soccer Saturday Super 6

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for the fifth time this year!

Trending

©2019 Sky UK